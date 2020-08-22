Chandigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) Haryana police said Saturday they have arrested an Inspector General-rank officer for allegedly assaulting a woman and a man after barging into their homes in Panchkula district.

IG (Home Guards) Hemant Kalson was arrested following two separate complaints from residents of Pinjore Friday night, police said adding he would be produced in a court.

A woman alleged that Kalson, 55, barged into her home Friday night and misbehaved with her and her daughter. He also assaulted the daughter, the woman complainant told police.

In the second complaint, Satyender Singh, a resident of Rattpur colony, alleged Kalson entered into his home in an inebriated state last night and assaulted him.

Police booked Kalson under different sections of the IPC and arrested him.

The senior police officer has courted controversy in the past too.

On July 27 this year, Kalson allegedly abused a Pinjore woman and was booked under IPC Section 509 on August 2.

In April 2019, he was placed under suspension for firing in the air during election duty in Tamil Nadu without valid explanation.

