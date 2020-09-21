Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], September 21 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police on Sunday arrested six persons and recovered 1,430 kilograms of 'doda post' drug from their possession in Bhiwani district.

Police also seized a truck and a vehicle from the spot during the raid.

"The STF has recovered 1,430 kilograms of doda post, arrested six people and seized a truck and a vehicle at Loharu in Bhiwani district," the Haryana Police said in a statement. (ANI)

