Chandigarh, Mar 2 (PTI) Haryana Police has set up an SIT to conduct probe in the murder case of Congress worker Himani Narwal, whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase near a bus stand in the Rohtak district on Saturday.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up and four teams of Rohtak Police are already looking for the culprits behind the incident, a police official said on Sunday.

The 22-year-old woman lived at Vijay Nagar in Rohtak, police said.

The suitcase was spotted by some passersby, who informed police.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Sunday said he spoke to Rohtak's superintendent of police regarding the Himani murder case, adding that police and the government should ensure speedy justice for the victim's family.

According to a statement, Hooda spoke to the victim's family and offered his condolences. He said he and the entire Congress party will fight for justice for the victim.

"The culprit should be identified and punished as per law. The Congress party stands with Himani's family in this hour of grief," Hooda said.

Congress leader and party MLA from Rohtak B B Batra said Himani was a "very good and active" worker of the party. She used to participate in various programmes and she had also participated in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Batra added.

"Those who have committed the crime should be severely punished," Batra said.

Meanwhile, Hooda told reporters that "increasing crime in Haryana, especially crimes against women, remains a matter of serious concern".

When reporters asked that Himani's family has alleged that some leaders in her party envied her political rise in a short span, Hooda said, "A culprit (in the murder case) is a culprit, whether he is in the party or anyone else, the culprit should be punished."

Hitting out at the BJP government over the law and order situation, Hooda said, "After the murder of Congress worker Himani, serious questions are being raised once again on the law and order of the state.

Recently, a BSP leader was also murdered in Naraingarh, the hometown of the chief minister. Last year, INLD state chief was killed in Bahadurgarh and a JJP leader was murdered in Hansi. Earlier, more than six MLAs in the state received extortion threats," Hooda said.

