Chandigarh, Mar 30 (PTI) With seminars, workshops, and street plays, the Haryana Police will spread awareness against human trafficking as part of a month-long campaign from April 1, officials said on Thursday.

Police will work closely with NGOs, and other stakeholders to conduct rescue operations and provide rehabilitation to the victims of human trafficking, said an official statement.

"Human trafficking is a heinous crime that affects thousands of people every year in the country. The state has unearthed several cases of human trafficking in recent years, and the Haryana Police is committed to putting an end to this menace," said Director General of Police P K Agrawal.

"The month-long campaign is part of our ongoing efforts to combat this crime. We are determined to create a safer environment for our citizens and to ensure that perpetrators of this crime are brought to justice," he added.

Haryana Police has urged citizens to report any suspicious activity related to human trafficking on its emergency helpline number -- 112. Police assured that the identity of the informer will be kept confidential.

Performance of field units will be reviewed at the end of the month on the number of missing children and adults traced and beggars and labours rescued, said the statement.

In 2022, Haryana Police traced 3,379 female and 6,340 male missing adults. During the year, it also rescued 1,144 missing boys and 1,426 girls, along with, 41 bonded labourers.

In the same period, 22 Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTU) of the state Crime Branch traced 316 missing men and 373 women. It also tracked down 313 missing boys and 227 missing girls during the year.

