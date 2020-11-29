Chandigarh, Nov 29 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 2,401 on Sunday with 26 more fatalities, while 1,809 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,32,522, the state health department's daily bulletin said.

The new fatalities include seven in Faridabad, six in Hisar and five in Gurgaon, it said.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in fresh cases include Gurgaon (479), Faridabad (380), Hisar (130) and Sonipat (115).

There are currently 18,905 active cases in the state while the recovery rate was 90.84 per cent. PTI SUN VSD

