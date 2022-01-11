Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) The surge in COVID-19 cases continued in Haryana with the state reporting 5,746 fresh infections and three deaths on Tuesday.

With a fatality each reported from Ambala, Sirsa and Yamunanagar districts, the cumulative death toll in the state rose to 10,080, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 153.70 Crore Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Administered in the Country.

The total Covid case count in the state climbed to 8,05,633.

Worst-hit Gurgaon district on Tuesday reported 2,385 cases, followed by Faridabad (1,015), Karnal (349), Sonipat (184), Panchkula (441) and Ambala (385).

Also Read | Delhi Riots Case: Umar Khalid’s Counsel Not Arguing on the Basis of Law, Says Prosecution.

The total active cases in the state is 26,813, while the overall recoveries were 7,68,717, as per the bulletin.

The recovery rate was 95.42 percent, it said.

Haryana has witnessed a surge in Covid cases during the past fortnight.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)