Chandigarh, Apr 15 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday recorded 5,858 new COVID-19 cases, its biggest single-day jump that took the tally to 3,35,800, while 18 more fatalities pushed the toll to 3,334 in the state, a health department bulletin said.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases are Gugaon (1,434), Faridabad (810), Karnal (370), Panipat (248), Sonipat (336), Jind (378), Panchkula (315) and Jind (243), it said.

A day earlier, the state had recorded 5,398 coronavirus cases. The latest deaths included three from Faridabad and two each from Hisar, Ambala, Karnal, Bhiwani and Fatehabad districts, the bulletin said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 30,518. So far, 3,01,948 people have recovered and the state has a recovery rate of 89.92 per cent, it said.

