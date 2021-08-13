Chandigarh, Aug 13 (PTI) Haryana on Friday reported two COVID-19 related fatalities taking the cumulative death toll to 9,656 while 26 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,70,172.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths were reported from Hisar and Bhiwani districts.

Among the districts, eleven cases were from Gurugram while four cases each were from Faridabad and Yamunanagar districts.

The total active cases in the state were 664 while the total recoveries so far were 7,59,852, the bulletin stated.

The recovery rate was 98.66 percent, the bulletin said.

