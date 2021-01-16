Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday reported four coronavirus fatalities, taking the death toll to 2,983 even as 167 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,66,131.

According to the state health department's daily bulletin, a fatality each was reported from Ambala, Sirsa, Bhiwani and Jind districts.

Among other districts to report new cases included Gurgaon (35), Faridabad (21) and Panchkula (22).

The number of active cases in the state were 2,129, a total of 2,61,019 have so far been discharged after recovery, while the recovery rate was 98.08 percent.

