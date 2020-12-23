Chandigarh, Dec 23 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday reported five more coronavirus deaths, taking the number of fatalities to 2,847 even as 495 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,59,226.

According to a state Health Department's bulletin, two deaths were reported from Jhajjar and one each from Fatehabad, Bhiwani and Yamunanagar districts.

Among the districts to report new cases were Gurgaon (110) and Faridabad (68).

Currently, the state has 5,230 active cases while 2,51,149 patients have been discharged after treatment. The recovery rate stands at 96.88 per cent, the bulletin said.

