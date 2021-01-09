Chandigarh, Jan 9 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday reported six more coronavirus deaths, taking the fatality toll to 2,949 as 279 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,64,721.

According to the state Health Department's daily bulletin, the fatalities were one each from Gurgaon, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Sirsa and Jhajjar districts.

The districts which reported new cases include Gurgaon (88) and Faridabad (37).

Of the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the hardest-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad districts account for over 1 lakh infections.

While Gurgaon has so far reported 57,429 cases, Faridabad has 45,788 infections. These two districts, which fall in the National Capital Region, also account for over one-fourth of the total death toll in the state.

Faridabad district has so far reported 408 fatalities while Gurgaon district had 347 COVID-19 deaths until Saturday.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the state were 2,563 with as many as 2,59,209 people having recovered so far, registering a recovery rate in the state at 97.92 per cent.

