Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 19 (ANI): As many as 617 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Haryana on Sunday, said the State Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 26,164, including 6,022. While 19,793 coronavirus cases are recovered/discharged, the death toll stands at 349.

With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The death toll has gone up to 26,816 with 543 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.The Health Ministry said the total number of cases includes 3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,423 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

