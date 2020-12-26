Chandigarh, Dec 26 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday reported seven more coronavirus deaths, taking the death toll to 2,865, even as 392 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,60,545.

According to the state health department's daily bulletin, two fatalities were reported from Bhiwani, while one death each was recorded in Fatehabad, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Gurgaon and Faridabad districts.

Gurgaon recorded 99 new cases and Faridabad 41.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 4,535, while the recovery rate was 97.16 per cent. PTI SUN VSD

