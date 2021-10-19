Chandigarh, Oct 19 (PTI) Haryana reported no new coronavirus-related death, even as it added nine fresh cases on Tuesday, pushing the infection count to 7,71,101, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 10,049, it said.

Meanwhile, among the districts, seven fresh cases were reported from Gurugram.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 103, while the overall recoveries reached 7,60,926. Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

