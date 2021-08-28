Karnal (Haryana) [India], August 28 (ANI): The Surajpur Toll Plaza on the Kalka-Zirakpur Highway in Haryana was on Saturday blocked by farmers after Haryana Police lathi-charged farmers at Karnal's Gharaunda toll plaza.

The Commissionerate of Panchkula put out an advisory informing commuters about the block and advising them to take alternate routes.

"The Surajpur Toll Plaza (Kalka-Zirakpur Highway) has been blocked by protesting farmers. The traffic on this route is being diverted. All commuters are advised to avoid this route except in an extreme emergency," tweeted the official account of Commissionerate of Panchkula.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had earlier issued a call to farmers to block all highways and toll plazas across Haryana till 5 pm on Saturday.

"Today, in protest against the lathi charge in Karnal, Haryana, all the roads will be blocked till 5:00 pm. The government's target is the Kisan Mahapanchayat organized in Muzaffarnagar on September 5, it wants that the people of Haryana should not be able to attend the Mahapanchayat, all of you should pay attention to these this," Tikait tweeted.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to attend an event in Karnal today. Farmers gathered in large numbers in the area to protest against his visit and against the three farm laws. To stop the farmers moving towards the programme venue, police lathi-charged them, leading to several farmers sustaining injuries. (ANI)

