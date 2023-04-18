Rescue workers at the scene of the rice mill collapse. (Photo/ANI)

Karnal (Haryana) [India], April 18 (ANI): Several rice mill workers were feared trapped under debris after a three-storeyed rice mill building collapsed at Karnal in Haryana, officials said.

Workers used to sleep inside the rice mill after their shift ended, sources said.

Also Read | ‘Mangrove Man’ in India, TP Murukesan, Fights To Salvage Sinking Shores; Plants Trees Along Shores of Vypin in Kerala To Counter Rising Sea Levels.

Fire brigades, police and ambulance reached the spot and were involved in rescue operations till the last reports.

Rescue operations are underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Mandla Scrap Compound in Mankhurd, Dousing Operation Underway (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)