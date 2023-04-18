Mumbai, April 18: A massive fire broke out at a scrap compound at Mandla in the Mankhurd area in the wee hours of Tuesday. On receiving word of the blaze, several fire brigade engines and local police officers rushed to the spot and went about dousing the flames. Mumbai Fire Video: Massive Fire Broke Out at a Scrap Compound in Mankhurd.

Plumes of smoke from the fire spread far and wide, informed sources. There was no word on casualties, if any, in the fire till the filing of this report. More than a dozen fire tenders were at the spot and efforts were underway to extinguish the fire till last reports. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts Near Manywar Store At SV Road in Santacruz, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Visuals From the Spot:

#WATCH| Mumbai: Massive fire broke out at a scrap compound in Mankhurd area. Fire tenders present at the spot, and efforts to douse the fire underway. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/lz4pkDA989 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

The police have also launched an investigation to ascertain the reason for the fire. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)