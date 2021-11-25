Chandigarh, Nov 25 (PTI) Haryana Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister J P Dalal on Thursday asked concerned officials to prepare a plan for mapping Rabi crops so that no problem arises while conducting the crop mapping.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Raped Repeatedly By Relative, Tries To End Life in Coimbatore District; Accused Arrested.

Dalal gave the instruction during a meeting with the officers of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department here, an official statement said.

Also Read | Chennai: Police Arrests One for Molesting Woman Inside Moving Car, Two Absconding.

The agriculture minister further told officials that besides progressive farmers, the progressive ones among those adopting fisheries and dairy farming too should be honoured so that other farmers get inspired to adopt diverse means of generating income.

While discussing the availability of DAP in the state, the officials informed Dalal that the state is getting two rakes of DAP every day from the central government and a stock of about 25,000 MT DAP fertilizer is available in the state.

Regarding urea, the minister was told that about 1.19 lakh MT stock of urea is available in the state. The agriculture department is getting 10,000 MT of urea per day from the central government.

Dalal said the central government will provide 4.5 lakh MT of urea to the state by December 31, 2021 for the sowing of Rabi crops.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)