Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 3 (ANI): An under-construction underpass collapsed near Dhanwapur railway cross number 26 in Gurugram on Thursday evening, said an official.

Some labourers are feared to be trapped under the debris, and a rescue operation is underway.

"An under-construction underpass near Dhanwapur railway cross number 26 in Gurugram collapsed this evening. We have received information about some labourers being trapped under the debris. A rescue operation is underway," Station House Officer Pradeep Kumar said.

The rescue operation is being led by the NDRF, fire brigade and police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

