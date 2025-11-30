Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], November 30 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan arrived in Kurukshetra on Sunday to participate in the 20th Convocation of the National Institute of Technology and in the Akhil Bhartiya Devsthanam Sammelan.

The Vice President was welcomed by Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at the airport.

"Hon'ble Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan arrived in Kurukshetra to participate as the Chief Guest at the 20th Convocation of the National Institute of Technology, and at the Akhil Bhartiya Devsthanam Sammelan. He was warmly welcomed by the Hon'ble Governor of Haryana, Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, and other dignitaries," the Vice President of India X handle posted.

The Akhil Bhartiya Devsthanam Sammelan is being held on the sidelines of the International Gita Mahotsav.

The International Gita Mahotsav, which began in Kurukshetra on November 15, continues to draw massive public participation. Officials said more than 70 lakh people are expected to attend this year's edition, with eminent personalities from across the country already joining the ongoing events.

A state government spokesperson said Gita Mahotsav celebrations are being held in 50 countries this year with support from the Ministry of External Affairs. Madhya Pradesh has been included as the partner state for the 2025 edition.

Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India is taking the message of the Bhagavad Gita to the global stage, with more than 50 Indian missions organising parallel events as part of the International Gita Mahotsav.

Addressing the 10th edition of International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, he described the scripture as a universal guide to righteous living that continues to offer "inner strength and spiritual clarity" across nations and generations.

Jaishankar said the Ministry of External Affairs, along with the Haryana government, the Kurukshetra Development Board, and the partner state, Madhya Pradesh, is working to internationalise the Mahotsav this year. As the lead organisation in this effort, the Ministry has "played a pivotal role in amplifying the Gita's resonance across continents," he said. (ANI)

