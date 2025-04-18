Gurugram, Apr 18 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that in line with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat@2047', the state will be turned into a manufacturing hub in the coming days.

Due to the industry-friendly and labour welfare policies of the state government, Haryana has established itself as one of the most progressive industrial power centres in India over the last 10 years, Saini said.

Addressing a post-budget meeting with industry representatives at the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs in Manesar, Saini said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of a "developed India" before the centenary of its Independence by 2047.

To fulfil this resolution, the budget for the department of industry and commerce has been increased to over Rs 1,848 crore in this year's budget, which is 129 per cent more than last time, Saini said.

Suggestions from industry representatives, especially in the fields of construction, textile and startups, have also been included in this year's budget, the chief minister said.

"The Haryana government has included several measures in the budget to improve the quality of life of the industrial workers. As many as 300 Atal Kisan Shramik Canteens will be opened in the industrial areas so that the workers get nutritious food at reasonable rates.

"Haryana will become a manufacturing hub by forming industrial policies in line with the prime minister's 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, keeping 'Make in Haryana' at the forefront," Saini said.

Haryana today is ranked fifth in the country in GST collections due to the progress made by its industrial units, he said.

"Surrounded on three sides by the National Capital Region (NCR), our geographical location provides unique connectivity with the neighbouring states such as Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

"This proximity gives us access to a large consumer market and excellent logistics infrastructure. The strategic advantage also attracts global investors to Haryana," Saini said.

"The state government has implemented several important measures such as the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy-2020 to create a business-friendly environment and encourage investment. To ensure smooth approval for the investors, the government has established online single window clearance systems, which helped us get ranked among the top states in the 'Ease of Doing Business' index.

"All approvals are being provided to the applicants within a period of 15 days. More than 150 services of 40 departments are being provided online today," the chief minister added.

On the lines of IMT Kharkhoda, 10 new industrial model townships (IMTs) will be developed in Haryana, for which the demand for land will be registered by the HSIIDC on the e-Bhoomi portal, Saini said.

"Work is going on to make the land pooling and land partnership policies attractive so that the landholders can also avail the benefits of development. The new industrial townships will be developed as world-class, smart industrial parks, which will meet the present and future needs of our industry," the chief minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh said tenders for roads, sewerage, etc., have been floated in all the industrial areas of the state.

"A new policy is also being prepared to promote industries under which new industrial areas will come up," Rao said.

