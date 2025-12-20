New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the land registration process in all tehsils across the state has been made completely online, significantly reducing the scope for corruption. Buyers can now apply for registration online from their homes.

Tehsildars are required to complete registrations within a fixed time frame. If a registration is not completed on time, the concerned tehsildar must submit a written explanation to the government. If the explanation is found unsatisfactory, disciplinary action will be initiated and the responsibility will be transferred to a senior officer, he said, according to a release.

The Chief Minister was addressing the Dhanyawadi Rally and Jan Samvad programmes in Budha and Bapdi villages of the Ladwa Assembly constituency in Kurukshetra district on Saturday. After the programme, he personally listened to villagers' complaints and directed officers on the spot to resolve them. He also announced grants of Rs 21 lakh each for development works in both villages.

In Budha village, the Chief Minister approved 17 demands put forward by the sarpanch. In Bapdi village, he announced that all demands raised by the sarpanch would be forwarded to the concerned departments for implementation, and sanctioned Rs 32.27 lakh for a drinking water pipeline.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister assured that there would be no shortage of funds for development works in the Ladwa Assembly constituency. He urged citizens to take full advantage of government welfare schemes and said that people would no longer need to visit Chandigarh for redressal of their issues, as officers have been clearly directed to resolve public grievances locally.

He further said that the monthly old-age honorarium has been increased by Rs 200 to Rs 3,200, the highest among all states. Senior citizens above 70 years of age are also being provided free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh annually under the Ayushman scheme. In addition, under the Lado Lakshmi Scheme, women are being given Rs 2,100 per month to promote their empowerment. (ANI)

