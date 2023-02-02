Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): Hindu Mahasabha has sent a letter "written in blood" to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding action against Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya over his remarks against Ramcharitmanas, the organisation's officer bearer said here.

The Hindu Mahasabha cannot and will not tolerate the disrespect of Ramcharitmanas and the Hindu saints, said Jaiveer Bharadwaj, national vice president of the outfit here on Wednesday while talking to ANI.

"The Hindu Mahasabha in Lucknow also lodged an FIR against the SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya but till now the Uttar Pradesh government has not arrested him. By writing a letter in blood, we demand Swami Prasad Maurya's immediate arrest," he said.

He also said that Hindu Mahasabha leaders will gather at the Superintendent of Police office in Gwalior on Thursday and submit a memorandum to lodge an FIR against Maurya.

Last month, Maurya sparked a major controversy after he demanded the deletion of "insulting comments and sarcasm" targeted at particular castes and sects in Ramcharitmanas, a poem based on the epic Ramayana.

Maurya further claimed that in the Ramcharitmanas, which was composed by Tulsidas, there are words hurting the sentiments of the Dalit community.

On January 30, Maurya has also taken a jibe at Mahant Raju Das by stating that he could have just cursed him instead of spending Rs 21 lakh to get him killed.

In his tweet, SP MLC Maurya stated, "A baba (seer) who claims to do the impossible is very popular nowadays. What kind of a baba are you? Despite having the most powerful back, you are offering a bounty to get me killed. You could have simply cursed. You could have also saved Rs 21 lakh and people could see your real face."

On January 28 too, the SP leader said he will continue to oppose the "conspiracy to humiliate tribals, Dalits-backwards and women" in the name of religion. "Just as an elephant does not change its gait due to barking of dogs, in the same way, I will not change my point until they are given their duly respected," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

