Thiruvananthapuram, February 2: A pregnant woman and her husband were killed when their car suddenly burst into flames in Kannur district of Kerala on Thursday, police said.

The couple, along with four others, were on their way to a hospital when the incident took place near the Kannur Fire Station around 10.40 a.m. Jharkhand Shocker: Two Sisters Burnt to Death After Falling Into Tub of Hot Rice Residue in Palamu, Probe Underway.

While the couple on the front seats was burnt to death, four others seated at the rear escaped, said the Police who rushed to the spot soon after being informed. According to eyewitnesses, the two who were seated in the front were unable to open their doors, while a child and three others at the rear managed to escape. Uttar Pradesh: Nine Goats, Four Buffaloes Burnt Alive in Massive Fire at Labourer’s House in Etawah.

The deceased were identified as 26-year-old Risha and her husband Preejith. They were on the way to the local hospital for her routine check up. "We are awaiting the arrival of the forensic experts who will be able to find out the exact reason for the fire. Nothing will be left to chance and the probe will cover all aspects," said a top Kannur Police official.

