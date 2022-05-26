Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 26 (ANI): Former MLA PC George again approached Kerala High Court on Thursday with another plea seeking to set aside the order of the First Class Magistrate Court which cancelled the bail granted to him in the hate speech case.

He is now under judicial custody for 14 days in the case registered at Thiruvananthapuram.

Also Read | Food to Be Labelled as Veg or Non-Veg Irrespective of Amount of Ingredient Used: Delhi High Court Told.

Earlier on Thursday, the District court sent former MLA PC George to 14 days of judicial custody in an alleged hate speech case.

While on Wednesday, Kerala Police had arrested George in a case registered against him for alleged hate speech.

Also Read | British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis Calls Bhagwant Mann Youngest Ever Punjab CM, Later Corrects Himself.

Kerala High Court on Monday granted interim bail to PC George in another hate speech case at the Mahadeva Temple at Vennala in the Ernakulam district on May 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)