New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Amid Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu's visibly rebellious attitude towards the recently appointed State Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, the former on Thursday said that he has kept his concerns pertaining to the state before the party high command, adding that he will follow their directions, expressing faith in their decisions.

Sidhu's remarks came while speaking to reporters after meeting Congress in charge for Punjab Harish Rawat and party general secretary KC Venugopal in Delhi today.

"I expressed my concerns regarding Punjab and Punjab Congress to party high-command. I've full faith in Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka ji and Rahul ji. Whatever decision they'll take, it'll be for the betterment of Congress and Punjab. I'll follow their directions," said Sidhu.

The meeting lasted for more than one and a half hours. In the meeting, the issues of Punjab regarding over which there is a dispute between Sidhu and Channi were discussed as well as whether Navjot Singh Sidhu will remain the President of Punjab Congress or not.

Rawat told reporters after the meeting that Sidhu will continue to serve the party as the Punjab Congress chief and will set up an organisational structure in the state. He further said that a decision on the same shall be announced tomorrow.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rawat said, "Navjot Sidhu has clearly stated that the decision of the Congress President will be acceptable to him. The instructions are clear that Navjot Sidhu should work as Punjab Congress President and set up the organisational structure. An announcement will be made tomorrow."

Sidhu had tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on September 28. He was reportedly upset over the bureaucratic setup and his commands not being followed after Cabinet expansion in Punjab. But his resignation was not accepted by the party.

According to sources in the party, the high command is not happy with the resignation of Sidhu and no such meeting with central leadership happened after his resignation.Sidhu, after his resignation, had said he will always stand by party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Sidhu's resignation as state party chief has intensified the crisis in the Punjab Congress as a minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to him, stepped down from their posts.This came as a big blow to the Congress that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.

Charanjeet Singh Channi took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab on September 20, days after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post of Punjab Chief Minister following months of infighting between him and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Captain Amarinder Singh had resigned as Chief Minister on September 18 and had told the media that the Congress leadership had let him down. He had also taken a dig at Sidhu over his resignation, saying he is not a stable man.

Sidhu was made PCC chief by Congress leadership in July to stem infighting in Punjab Congress ahead of next year's assembly polls but the party is now grappling with a fresh crisis. (ANI)

