Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 6 (ANI): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken whatever it needed during searches at his residence but said that he has never kept anything "secret".

"Rs 1.5 lakhs was found in DK Suresh's residence, Rs 1.77 lakhs from my residence and Rs 3 lakhs found in my office. I have one flat in Mumbai. I have two houses in Delhi. CBI has taken some papers and things whatever they needed," he said in a press conference here.

Also Read | Vivo V20 Smartphone With 44MP Selfie Camera to Be Launched in India on October 13.

"Rs 50 lakhs was found from the residence of Sachin Narayan, one of our close aids. I never kept anything in secret or keep in secret. FIR was on my name and raid on my home," Shivakumar added.

The CBI has registered a case against the Shivakumar and others on the allegations of acquisition of disproportionate assets.

Also Read | 2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Breach 9000 Mark In Just 4 Days Since Launch.

The searches were conducted on Monday at 14 locations - nine in Karnataka, four in Delhi, and one in Mumbai.

The state government had given permission to probe corruption charges against Shivakumar to the CBI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)