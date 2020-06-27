New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): After a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated Ahmed Patel at his residence in Delhi in connection with Sandesara scam, the senior Congress leader said that "there is nothing to hide".

In a statement, Patel also targeted the central government and said, "Rather than fighting the (COVID-19) pandemic and China, this government is more keen to fight the Opposition."

Also Read | Karnataka Govt Orders Private Hospitals to Treat Patients With or Without COVID-19 Symptoms: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 27, 2020.

"If you were to do an analysis, you will see a clear pattern over the past many years. Every time their is Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha election or the government is facing a crisis, one or more investigative agencies become active on the instructions of one individual," Patel said.

"Unfortunately, this time the (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi government's failure to manage a economic, health and national security crisis is now so huge, that none of the agencies can help spin the narrative," he added.

Also Read | 5 Tamil Nadu Districts Including Chennai, Madurai Under 'Complete Lockdown' on Sunday, Few Essential Services Exempted.

Patel went on to add, "Nonetheless, our conscience is clear. We have nothing to hide, nor are we afraid to criticise and expose the government's failures and their past corruption."

Meanwhile, after the ED team left, Patel told media, "Modi Ji aur Amit Shah ji ke mehmaan aaye the... They came, asked me questions, I replied and they have gone back."

Patel's name surfaced during investigation against Sandesara Group of Companies in alleged bank loan fraud case. ED's investigation reveals that Sterling Biotech Ltd (SBL) / Sandesara Group and its main promoters namley Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara, and Deepti Sandesara have cheated more than Rs 14,500 crores to Indian Banks.

Not only Ahmed patel, his son, Faisal Patel, and his son-in-law, Irfan Siddiqui, have been named by a corporate executive being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to a money laundering case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)