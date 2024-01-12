Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 12 (ANI): In response to the opposition's criticism of the state government's 'silence' in the alleged gangrape case in Haveri, Karnataka Home Minister, G Parameshwara, assured a thorough investigation into the matter.

"The police are already looking into it seriously and have arrested the people she has accused, and the investigation is going on. Once the investigation is completed, we will know the truth," Parameshwara said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Hangal police arrested three people in connection with the incident.

While former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation by the Hangal Police.

"People have no faith in the Hangal Police, so I demand an investigation into the matter by a higher police officer," he said while speaking to ANI.

Bommai described the incident as unfortunate and criticised the state government, claiming that people, especially women, are not safe in Karnataka.

"It's totally unfortunate and people are really fed up with this government and especially women are not safe in this state," he said.

This comes a day after a group of men barged into the room of a lodge at Hangal in Karnataka's Haveri district and allegedly thrashed a couple for the 'crime' of being together despite practicing different faiths.

As per the police, the woman later said she had been a victim of gang rape.

"The victim's statement has been recorded under 164 of the CrPC after producing her before the magistrate," Haveri Superintendent of Police, Anshu Kumar, said.

According to the Haveri police, the victim has accused seven people in her statement, of whom three have already been arrested.

"She has accused seven people in her statement. Three of them have already been arrested. One is in the hospital. The other three are on the run. We will arrest the remaining accused as well," the SP said. (ANI)

