Shillong, Jun 30 (PTI) Hawkers and street vendors of the city's Khyndailad area on Monday protested against the eviction drive launched by Shillong Municipal Board demanding that authorities should "address flaws" in the relocation process.

Magistrates and police personnel were assisting the eviction drive conducted by the SMB after the state government notified the Khyndailad area as a 'no vending zone' while one floor of the Meghalaya Urban Development Authority (MUDA) complex was designated as a 'vending zone'.

The Meghalaya and Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association (MGSPHSVA), however, rejected the order and asserted that they would shift only after the Provisional Town Vending Committee (PTVC) "rectifies key irregularities".

Speaking on behalf of the protesting hawkers, Angela Rangad of Thma U Rangli Juki, an organisation that supports the MGSPHSVA, accused the Board of creating a potential law and order situation by attempting a forced eviction without addressing the legitimate concerns of hawkers.

"We will not allow the SMB to forcefully evict the hawkers. We are not saying we won't shift, but the shift must be based on proper conditions and on a transparent process," Rangad told reporters.

She claimed that the MUDA building, which has been identified as the new vending zone, is not economically suitable or safe for hawking activities.

"The plan was never placed before the PTVC for consultation. We, as legitimate PTVC members, were sidelined in this entire process," she said.

Rangad further claimed that the digital survey used to issue vending licenses was deeply flawed. "A woman who has been sitting here for over 30 years is not getting a license, while people who own large shops have been issued hawker licenses. This shows how broken the system is," she said.

Rangad alleged that the digital survey lacked photographic verification, opening the door to potential misuse of the process.

The hawkers' association has been demanding an in-situ survey, proper verification of eligible vendors, and a transparent claims-and-objections process before any relocation is carried out.

