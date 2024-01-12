Ajmer, January 12: The celestial Jannati Gate was ceremoniously opened on Friday morning at the revered shrine of Hazrat Khwaja Garib Nawaz in Ajmer, welcoming devotees from far and wide. Pilgrims are elated at the prospect of entering the Aastana Sharif through the Jannati Gate, a moment they have eagerly anticipated after a prolonged wait.

The opening of this sacred gate, which will remain accessible until the 6th of Rajab, holds special significance during the 812th Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Garib Nawaz. Devotees express their heartfelt desires and prayers in the divine presence of Khwaja Sahib, considering the passage through the Jannati Gate a symbol of good fortune. PM Narendra Modi Presents ‘Chadar’ for Offering at Ajmer Sharif Dargah for 811th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti

It is believed that those who pass through this celestial gate are blessed with proximity to Khwaja Sahib. Devotees hold the Jannati Gate in high esteem, as Hazrat Khwaja Garib Nawaz himself used to enter and exit through this gate in his hujra (chamber). In a tradition spanning 850 years at the shrine of Hazrat Khwaja Sahib, devotees visiting Garib Nawaz's sacred abode engage in a distinctive ritual. The Priest (khadim), Syed Gutbuddin Sakhi, revealed that when devotees express their desires and grievances, a special sandal-infused water is offered to them.

"For 850 years, this tradition has been practiced at the shrine of Hazrat Khwaja Sahib. Devotees who visit Garib Nawaz's shrine, expressing their desires and presenting their grievances, have a unique ritual. When their pleas are presented here, we offer them sandal-infused water to drink" Syed gutbuddin Sakhi, khadim (priest) said.

"Sandal is a mixture of chandan, gulab (rose), jal (water), itra (perfume), and kevda, which is annually applied to the shrine. This sacred mixture is applied daily in the Madarsa, and when it is removed after a year, it is distributed to all devotees after being immersed in wate" he added. This ritual is believed to have spiritual significance, providing relief from physical pain, ailments, and negative energies. Devotees eagerly partake in this tradition, considering it a sacred connection to the revered Hazrat Khwaja Sahib. PM Narendra Modi Hands Over ‘Chadar’ To Be Offered on 812th Urs of Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer Sharif Dargah (See Pics)

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a sacred Chadar to a Muslim community delegation. The sacred Chadar will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

