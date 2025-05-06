Prayagraj, May 6 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in the Krishna Janmbhumi-Shahi Idgah dispute at Mathura till May 23 after the Muslim sides sought more time to file replies.

The Muslim side pleaded the court for more time to file additional counter-affidavits against the amended plaint in case numbers 1 and 16. It was also submitted that they have filed petitions before the Supreme Court and the hearing should be put off, pending the decision of the apex court

The Hindu side opposed the contention.

Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra then fixed May 23, 2025, for the next hearing.

The Hindu side has filed 18 suits for possession of land after the removal of the Shahi Idgah as well as for the restoration of the temple.

On August 1, 2024, the high court rejected applications of the Muslim side challenging the maintainability of suits of Hindu worshippers.

In this order, the court had also held that these suits are not barred by the Limitation Act, Waqf Act and the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which prohibits conversion of any religious structure as it existed on August 15, 1947.

At another stage, on October 23, 2024, the high court had rejected an application moved by the Shahi Idgah mosque committee to recall the high court's January 11, 2024, order consolidating all suits filed in connection with the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute at Mathura.

The controversy is related to Mughal emperor Aurangazeb-era Shahi Idgah mosque at Mathura, which is alleged to have been built after demolishing a temple at what is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

