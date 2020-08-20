New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi government to file a reply on a petition seeking to implement the mandatory and statutory social welfare schemes "as prescribed" under the aegis of the Unorganised Workers' Social Security Act, 2008.

A division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan listed the matter for further hearing in September.

The High Court was hearing a petition, filed by Abhijit Mishra through advocate Payal Bahl, claiming that the Delhi government has not implemented any statutory provision of the Unorganised Workers' Social Security Act, 2008, since it came into force on May 16, 2009.

The plea submitted that the respondents have embedded a habit of deliberate disobedience and adherence of laws enacted by Parliament of India and it is such a sorrow state of affair that even after more than 10 years, the Delhi government has disregarded its statutory obligation towards the citizens of India.

The petitioner submitted that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought misery upon several citizens especially those who are on the verge of poverty lines for whom this act has been brought by Parliament.

Mishra submitted that the respondents are in contempt of the court for willful disobedience and contempt of Parliament of India for failing to fulfill the objects of the legislature. (ANI)

