New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Public Works Department to inform it if it can clean the filthy culvert through which over 3,000 Rajputana Rifles soldiers have to pass through to go to the parade ground in Delhi Cantonment area, till a foot over bridge is constructed.

A special bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet PS Arora asked the counsel for Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) to get instructions on the aspect and inform the court on Friday morning.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Kicks Off Nationwide 'Lab To Land' Campaign Under 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' To Boost Agriculture.

The court was informed about a news report, which stated that the PWD was planning to construct a foot over bridge to cross the drain.

"Let proper instructions be obtained on whether the culvert can be cleaned and some landscaping done there, since the construction of foot over bridge will take time," the bench said.

Also Read | IRCTC Case: Delhi Court Reserves Order on Framing of Charges Against RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav.

On May 26, the high court had taken judicial notice of a news report that over 3,000 soldiers of the Rajputana Rifles have to pass through a drain, which is foul-smelling and filthy, to move out of their barracks and go to the parade ground in Delhi Cantonment area.

"The soldiers are required to pass through this culvert four times a day. The said drain is stated to be flooded and is slick with sludge and sometimes near waist-deep in places," the bench had noted.

Terming it an "unacceptable situation" the high court had noted that a bridge was requested from the Delhi government authorities at the site but it has not yet been built.

The court had issued notice to the Delhi Cantonment Board in the matter and asked it to file a status report.

The court had passed the order while hearing a batch of petitions over the flooding of roads, homes and lawyers' offices after rains due to clogged storm water and sewage drains.

The court had said that from time to time it has given directions for cleaning of various drains within Delhi since 2024.

"This particular story relating to the soldiers who have to march through this drain is indeed an unacceptable situation. The report states that a bridge was requested but has not yet been built," the bench had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)