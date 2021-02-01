Madurai, Feb 1 (PTI) The Madras High Court bench here has awarded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for a woman whose food pipe and windpipe were damaged in an elephant attack at Samayapuram Mariamman temple in 1999 when she was three years old.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy, who heard the case via video link recently, found Sindhu Lakshmi struggling to speak due to the damage.

He said the petitioner suffered injuries due to the negligence of the temple officials and the compensation being claimed by the petitioner was for violation of fundamental rights.

This was a fit case where the court would be justified in awarding monetary compensation of Rs one crore, since the woman, daughter of a government transport worker, had taken treatment at various private and government hospitals, the court said.

However it was awarding Rs 25 lakh.

The woman had applied for a job under compassionate grounds also.

The petitioner had faced emotional suffering and spent on medical expenses for 20 years, but nothing had been received from the respondents, the court said.

It directed that she be provided a job within eight weeks in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endownments department and the monetary compensation within four weeks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)