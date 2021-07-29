Kohima, Jul 29 (PTI) The Kohima bench of Gauhati High Court(GHC) has directed the Nagaland government to modify its order for compulsory vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff against COVID 19 before the educational institutions reopened.

The Nagaland home department had on July 19 issued separate standard operating procedures (SOPs) for re-opening of colleges and technical institutions from July 26 and classes 11 and 12 from August 2, 2021, with 50 per cent attendance as a preventive measure against coronavirus.

The order signed by the state chief secretary had also directed all the teachers and non-teaching staff to be fully vaccinated (take both doses) or should have taken the first dose against COVID-19 at least 15 days earlier.

Justice Songkhupchung and Justice S Hukato Swu passed the order while disposing of a PIL filed before the Kohima bench on Wednesday.

The suo motu PIL filed on Wednesday prayed that the state government order be modified so that those who choose not to be vaccinated be given the option of being compulsorily tested every 15 days.

The court said that considering the submissions of the counsel and taking into account the fact that no one can be compulsorily vaccinated, the prayer for the option may be granted, and directed the principal secretary to effect the modification in the two SOPs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)