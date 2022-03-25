Chennai, Mar 25 (PTI) The Madras High Court has dismissed a poll code violation case against PMK youth wing leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss and six others.

An FIR was filed by the Dharmapuri police for the violation during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

He was charged with holding campaign beyond the stipulated time. The case was pending before a local court in Dharmapuri.

Ramakrishna, a Rajya Sabha member, sought to quash the case by saying he did not take part in the said electioneering.

After listening to the submissions, Justice AD Jagadish Chandira ordered the quashing of the case.

