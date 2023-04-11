Lucknow, Apr 11 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by the suspended registrar of Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University challenging the Chancellor's action against him over allegations of corruption.

Governor Anandiben Patel, who is also the Chancellor of the University, had suspended registrar Sachin Kumar Singh over allegations of corruption, malpractice, misappropriation, misuse of powers, financial irregularities and forgery.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Releases First List of 189 Candidates, Including 52 Fresh Faces.

An inquiry committee comprising three retired judges has also been constituted by the Raj Bhavan to investigate the allegations against Singh.

In his petition filed before the Lucknow bench of the HC, he had argued the Chancellor has no authority to suspend him as registrar.

Also Read | COVID-19 Surge in India: Gurugram Administration Makes Face Masks Mandatory at Public Places Amid Spike in Cases.

Dismissing the plea, a bench of Justices D K Upadhyaya and O P Shukla said the Chancellor had this right.

The bench also directed the inquiry being conducted against Singh be concluded within three months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)