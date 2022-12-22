Lucknow, Dec 22 (PTI) A division bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday stayed the order of its single bench holding a deputy commissioner of the income tax department guilty in a contempt of court case and sentencing him to seven-day imprisonment.

The bench has fixed January 18 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

The division bench of Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Renu Agrawal passed the order on the appeal of the deputy commissioner, Harish Gidwani.

Hearing a contempt plea filed by one Prashant Chandra, the single-judge bench on December 16 had pronounced Gidwani guilty of contempt of court.

The single-judge bench sentenced Gidwani to seven-day imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

On Thursday, Prashant Chandra stated that before the division bench that he had no problem if the earlier order was stayed.

On behalf of Gidwani, Additional Solicitor General Vikramjeet Banerjee pleaded that if hearing on the appeal was being deferred, the operation of the single-judge bench's order should be stayed.

