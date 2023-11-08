Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has granted bail to a 35-year-woman accused of killing her three-month-old daughter in 2021, stating that she was in jail since her arrest and the continuation of her custody would amount to "pre-trial punishment".

Justice M S Karnik also noted in his order on Tuesday that the case against the woman, Sapna Magdoom, was based on circumstantial evidence.

She was in jail since December 2021 and even charges for the trial were not framed against her yet, it said.

"The applicant is a woman. Any further custody of the applicant will only be by way of pre-trial punishment. There are no criminal antecedents reported against the applicant," Justice Karnik said.

According to police, Magdoom drowned her daughter and later lodged a police complaint claiming that someone had kidnapped her.

The three-month-old was Magdoom's second daughter.

