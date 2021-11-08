Kochi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Monday issued notice to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on a plea seeking to include petrol and diesel prices under the purview of GST.

Also Read | Sapphire Foods IPO Opens Tomorrow, Here is Everything You Need to Know Before Subscribing to Food Franchisee’s Offering.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar asked the council to respond within 10 days.

Also Read | Asaram Bapu Admitted to AIIMS Jodhpur After Suffering From Urine Infection.

The court asked the council to inform it why petrol and diesel prices were not included in the purview of the GST.

The court's order came on hearing a Public Interest Litigation.

The GST council had on September 17 decided to continue keeping petrol and diesel out of the GST purview, saying that subsuming the current excise duty and Value Added Tax into one national rate would impact revenues.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)