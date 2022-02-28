Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered an enquiry by the DIG, in charge of Special Crime Branch, CBI, into alleged dilution of charges against accused police personnel by the investigation officer (IO) of the agency in a case of custodial death of 2013 in Hooghly district, the probe of which had been entrusted with the CBI.

The court noted that the sections under which prosecution has prayed for framing of charges in the case of custodial death of Kazi Nasiruddin at Dhaniakhali police station in Hooghly district of West Bengal, has primarily diluted the offences for which it should have been recommended by the investigating officer.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Drunk Man Attempts To Rape 7-Year-Old Girl in Ludhiana; Booked.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh ordered "an enquiry be conducted by the DIG, in charge of Special Crime Branch, CBI, New Delhi regarding the materials collected by the investigating agency in this case, the opinion expressed by the investigating officer and the section for which the IO has prayed for prosecution."

Justice Ghosh directed that the report of the DIG be submitted before the court on the next date of hearing on March 30.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine ‘War’: India Opens New Route Through Moldova to Evacuate Its Citizens From Ukraine, Says MEA.

The complainant in the case of the custodial death of Nasiruddin, his widow Manuja Bibi petitioned the high court claiming that the charges which have been framed by the trial court are contrary to the materials on record.

The concerned IO, after completion of investigation, had submitted a charge-sheet before the trial court under sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and means), 342 (wrongfully confining a person), 218 (Public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The high court had in May, 2013 ordered the CBI to take over the probe into Nasiruddin's death allegedly in the custody of Dhaniakhali police station in Hooghly district.

Nasiruddin died on January 19, 2013 after he was arrested the previous night.

"The purpose of the Division Bench for sending and entrusting investigation to the CBI was with the purpose and object of having a fair and impartial investigation and to gain confidence of the public at large, so that police authorities if they exceed their authority within the campus of the police station they would be punished and penalised for the alleged offence which they have committed," Justice Ghosh observed while passing the order.

He noted that the investigating officer's opinion in a report filed before the trial court had said "There are a number of injuries on the person of deceased as appearing in the CCTV footage and Post Mortem Report".

The IO's opinion also stated that a sub-inspector of police had prepared a false inquest report showing no injury on the body of deceased Kazi Nasiruddin with the objective to save his colleagues from prosecution.

"The sections under which prosecution has prayed for framing of charges, in a case of custodial death has primarily diluted the offences for which it should have been recommended by the Investigating Officer," the court observed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)