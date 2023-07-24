Prayagraj (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Monday refused to stay the imprisonment sentence of former MP Afzal Ansari passed by a Ghazipur court in a 2007 Gangsters Act case.

The court of Justice Raj Beer Singh, however, granted him bail on the appeal filed by him against the judgement.

Also Read | Cyber Fraud News: Nine Arrested After Nexus Dupes 15,000 people of Rs 712 crore And Launders Money To China Via Dubai, Police Reveal Their Modus Operandi.

Ansari had appealed against the judgement of the special MP/MLA court in which he was sentenced to four years of imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh.

It was argued on behalf of Ansari that the Gangsters Act was invoked against the former MP over his alleged involvement in the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai and in that case, he has been acquitted.

Also Read | Delhi Rains Update: Water Level in Yamuna River Declines Marginally, Old Railway Bridge Shut for Traffic.

However, the application was opposed on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The special MP/MLA court in Ghazipur had on April 29 convicted Afzal Ansari and his brother Mukhtar Ansari in the 2007 Gangsters Act case. It had sentenced Afzal Ansari to 4 years in jail and Mukhtar to 10 years of imprisonment.

Following the judgement of the Ghazipur court, Afzal Ansari was disqualified as an MP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)