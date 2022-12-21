Nainital, Dec 21 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday rejected a petition seeking a CBI investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

The single judge bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar turned down the petition, saying an SIT is investigating the case already and it should not be doubted.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Furore Over Headmaster Forcing Students To Remove 'Dupatta' in Daltonganj School; Arrested Under POCSO Act.

The high court also said no VIP is being shielded in the case as alleged in the petition.

Ashutosh Negi, a resident of Pauri Garhwal, had filed the petition claiming that the police and SIT were hiding important evidence in this case.

Also Read | POCSO Act Needs To Be Amended To Allow Consensual, Non-Exploitative Relationship Between Older Adolescents: NCP MP Vandana Chavan to Government.

The SIT had not yet made public the post-mortem report of the victim, it said.

Ankita Bhandari, 19, worked as a receptionist at Vanantara resort near Rishikesh and was allegedly killed by its owner Pulkit Arya and his two accomplices after she refused to yield to their pressure to offer "extra services" to a VIP visiting the resort.

Her murder had triggered a massive public outrage.

The petition said Ankita's room was broken into the day her body was recovered and her post-mortem was done without the presence of any female doctor.PTI Corr ALM ALM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)