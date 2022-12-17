Ranchi, Dec 16 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday struck down the amendments made by the state government in the recruitment rules of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSCC).

A division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad pronounced the order while hearing a petition filed by one Ramesh Hansda.

The state cabinet had last year cleared proposals amending the employment eligibility criteria and syllabus for the examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) for grade-III and -IV government jobs.

Hansda had challenged the changes made to the JSSC rules, stating that they were affecting the prospects of many candidates seeking government jobs.

According to the amended rules, candidates in the general category who have their matriculation and intermediate certificates from institutions outside the state will not be eligible to sit for the exams.

The candidates of the reserved category were not put under such stipulations.

The bench, besides striking down the eligibility norm for general category, also set aside the decision of the government to not include English and Hindi as subjects in the language paper offered by the JSSC.

