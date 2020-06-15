India News | HC Seeks Delhi Govt Reply on Plea Challenging Suspension of Inmates' Legal Consultation

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of the AAP government on a plea challenging a circular suspending legal consultation of the inmates with their advocates in prison due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Delhi government on the petition which sought allowing of legal interview or consultation and drafting of cases of the jail inmates in Delhi with the advocates of their choices.

The court, conducting the hearing through video conferencing, listed the matter for further hearing on June 29.

Petitioner Ajit P Singh said the Delhi Prison has suspended the legal interview or consultation of the inmates with their advocates of their choice in jails here due to the pandemic from March 25 till date.

The prison has made it compulsory to take legal advice or consultation and drafting of the cases by jail visiting advocates through Delhi Legal Services Authority only, he said.

“Therefore, the respondent (Delhi government) has violated the Article 21 (right to life and liberty) of the Constitution by not allowing the inmates of Delhi prisons to take legal advice or consultations by way of personal meetings and peruse their cases by way of advocate of their choice,” said the plea, filed through Lav Kumar Agrawal.

The plea sought to declare the Delhi government's March 25 circular as “unconstitutional” and said the authorities have denied the right of legal consultation of the inmates with their advocates and have denied the right of fair opportunity to approach appropriate courts for their legal remedy.

