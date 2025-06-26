Ranchi, Jun 26 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday directed the state government to inform the reasons for non-implementation of the rules of Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Area (PESa) Act, 1996, in the state.

The Act gives special powers to the Gram Sabhas in scheduled areas, especially for the management of natural resources.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Rajesh Shankar was hearing a contempt petition, since the state government did not implement the rules despite a court order in this regard.

The high court had granted two months time in July last year to the government for implementation of the rules.

However, no action has been taken by the department concerned, following which the contempt petition was filed.

The bench issued notice to the then Panchayati Raj Principal Secretary Vinay Kumar Chaubey, and sought an explanation for non-compliance with the court's order amounting to a contempt proceeding.

The case will again be heard on August 5.

The state government, despite commencement of the Act in 1996, has not been able to draft and formulate the rules.

