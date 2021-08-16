Allahabad, Aug 16 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Monday asked the central as well as Uttar Pradesh governments to file their responses on a PIL seeking a ban on gambling websites.

The court also issued notices to these websites allegedly owned by Chinese nationals and involved in online gambling and duping money from innocent public.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice Rajendra Kumar passed the order hearing a petition filed by Shimla Shri Tripathi, a social worker.

According to the petitioner, a large number of such websites are operating in India.

It is alleged in the petition that such websites initially let players win easily but when players in large numbers start putting larger bets, website owners start manipulating the results. Ultimately most of the players lose in the game while website owners illegally gain, the petitioner said.

The advocate appearing for the petitioner claimed that "these websites also deduct huge amounts of money from winners in the name of tax on gambling claiming that the same will be paid to the government."

According to the petitioner, "Chinese citizens are owning such gambling websites which are usually controlled from Chinese servers and are a planned scheme of fraud."

The court has fixed September 15 as the next date of hearing in the case.

