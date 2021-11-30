New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought a response from the Delhi Police and Facebook on a Bhojpuri actress' plea seeking registration of FIR concerning the hacking of her social media page and account as well as the subsequent posting of obscene and illegal content.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar issued notice on the petition by Neha Shree who also sought a direction to the social media platform to not only delete the objectionable content but also to immediately restore her access to the page and account.

In the petition, the actress has stated that last month, she was removed as the 'admin' of 'Neha Shree Facebook page' and was denied access to her account.

She has submitted that she is a "leading actress in Bhojpuri and Rajasthani film industry" and has been in the profession since her debut in the year 2011.

The petition has informed that she was “shattered to see” “immoral and obscene pictures/videos” being posted from her page which is open to public viewing by crores of people.

It claimed that she wrote numerous emails to Facebook to report her grievance, but no action was taken.

“The hacker of the Facebook account and page of the petitioner is publishing nudity, explicit and illegal material though she has no access to the control of the Facebook Page. She has been reporting against such illegal material on the Facebook Page but at no point of time any action was taken by Respondent no. 3 (Facebook),” she said.

Even the police have not taken any action on the complaint of the petitioner, the petition claimed.

“That the petitioner has lost her reputation due to hacking of her Facebook account and page and respondents who are responsible for taking against the illegal action has failed to take any action,” it alleged.

The matter would be heard next in March.

