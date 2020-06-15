India News | HC to Pass Orders on Petition Claiming Lockdown is Illegal

Chennai, June 15 (PTI): A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Madras High Court stating that the COVID-19 lockdown announced by the Union and state governments has no legal sanction either under the Epidemic Act or the Disaster Management Act.

A division bench of Justice R Subbiah and Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy, before which the PIL of M Immanvuel came up for hearing through video conference on Monday, ordered notice to the Tamil Nadu government and said it would pass orders on June 17. The petitioner wanted the court to direct the governments to lift the lockdown immediately as it restricts basic movement of people. "Restrictions on the movement of people like curfew are no way related in containing the spread of COVID-19 as long as social distancing and wearing a mask are adhered to.

The restrictions have only affected the livelihood of 93 per cent of the total workforce of the country," he said.

Though the curbs have been eased when compared to the initial lockdown, there are many unreasonable restrictions which are in total violation of the fundamental rights, he submitted.

