Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | HC to Pass Orders on Petition Claiming Lockdown is Illegal

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 09:27 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | HC to Pass Orders on Petition Claiming Lockdown is Illegal

Chennai, June 15 (PTI): A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Madras High Court stating that the COVID-19 lockdown announced by the Union and state governments has no legal sanction either under the Epidemic Act or the Disaster Management Act.

A division bench of Justice R Subbiah and Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy, before which the PIL of M Immanvuel came up for hearing through video conference on Monday, ordered notice to the Tamil Nadu government and said it would pass orders on June 17. The petitioner wanted the court to direct the governments to lift the lockdown immediately as it restricts basic movement of people. "Restrictions on the movement of people like curfew are no way related in containing the spread of COVID-19 as long as social distancing and wearing a mask are adhered to.

Also Read | Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The restrictions have only affected the livelihood of 93 per cent of the total workforce of the country," he said.

Though the curbs have been eased when compared to the initial lockdown, there are many unreasonable restrictions which are in total violation of the fundamental rights, he submitted.

Also Read | Nepal | Hundreds of Students Protest in Kathmandu Against Government's Handling of Covid-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement